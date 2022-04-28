What does Todd Hartley do when he already has a pair of talented tight ends in the fold for the 2023 class?

The answer is to comb the nation for the next up-and-coming prospects for the position. Hartley made a stop at Charlton County High School on Wednesday to check on 2025 prospect Elyiss Williams.

That evaluation went well enough to land Williams an offer from the defending national champions.

"It felt great knowing my favorite team since I was little had offered me," Williams said. "I was happy."