Todd Hartley already has his sights set on 2025.

Ethan Barbour is emerging as one of the Bulldogs' top tight end targets in the class. The in-state prospect from Alpharetta High School has already earned an offer from Hartley and the Bulldogs.

Barbour sat in attendance as Georgia dismantled Oregon in the 2022 season opener. He watched as the Bulldog tight end group continued to assert itself as the best in college football.

"Georgia has speed at every single position and the tight ends do everything well - block, catch, yards after catching," Barbour said. "They are definitely elite."