UGASports - Todd Gurley gives back to UGA as next NFL chapter begins nearby

Todd Gurley described it as a “no-brainer” to partner with the school that helped make him a household name.

From 2012-14, Gurley ran roughshod over opponents at Georgia, totaling 3,285 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. Now that he’s back in the area as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Gurley’s M.A.D.E. Foundation has linked up with Georgia to forge connections with the school, students and alumni.

One of the areas Gurley’s foundation is already assisting with is to help provide internet access for underprivileged youth across Athens. The foundation is assisting in raising money for the Dawgs for Pups program so that students across Athens-Clarke County, who otherwise don't, have access to high-speed internet as they learn from home during the virtual semester. Georgia has since announced a total of $40,000 has been donated through its fundraising arms.

Lacking high-speed internet is a problem affecting many Americans as an Federal Communications Commission report estimates 21 million are without proper broadband access at home. However, the company BroadbandNow estimates that number is actually 42 million, with rural and low-income areas at greater risk to be without access.

Gurley, along with UGA, wants to help bridge that gap locally for those families in the community who do not have access to high-speed internet.

“We’re providing internet to students in the (kindergarten) all the way to eighth (grade),” Gurley said. “Just being able to do that, to get back to Athens, talk to athletes there, do stuff in the community. (It’s going) back to the college where everything started for me. To be able to have that partnership with them, to be involved playing in Georgia, and to do stuff on and off the field, that’s why I feel like it’s a difference maker for me. Football is football, it’s going to take care of itself. It’s trying to make sure a younger generation is taken care of and getting educated as well.”

Gurley has often called Athens his “second home” after attending the university. He said he’d wanted to get involved with some sort of community project with UGA and Athens for a while. Joining the Falcons created the perfect opportunity to finally get such an initiative off the ground.

In addition, Gurley will sponsor activities on and off campus and will serve as a “mentor and featured speaker for student-athletes on topics such as social justice, creating value beyond sport, financial literacy and entrepreneurship,” according to a recent press release.

“It’s definitely something I’ve always wanted to do,” Gurley said. “I just wanted to think outside the box. … Just trying to do something a little different. Not just doing a one-off appearance here or there. It’s making a commitment on both ends. Giving my time back and having Georgia have a commitment as well.”