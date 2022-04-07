TikTok challenge gone awry gets Georgia Bulldog arrested

A TikTok Challenge gone awry has landed Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson in hot water with local authorities.

Thursday night, the Savannah native turned himself in to the Athens Clarke-County jail on a pair of misdemeanor charges of simple battery after shooting a toy water bead gel gun, also known as a SplatRBall, at a group of individuals on campus.



A source tells UGASports that Brinson was allegedly taking part in what’s known as the “Orbeez Challenge" on TikTok, where participants are encouraged to use the toys to shoot water gel beads at strangers while recording.

In a message to UGASports, Brinson explained that he was in his vehicle when he pulled up to a group of people that he thought he knew. Brinson told UGASports he was mistaken, and charges were filed by the individuals who were hit by the gel beads after they called the police.

The Orbeez Challenge has recently gained in popularity, but the viral challenge has also raised the ire of authorities.

Recent incidents in cities like Orlando, Florida, caused the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to send out a tweet warning participants they will be charged with a crime.