Thursday Practice Report: What we saw, what we learned
It's Day 1 of fall camp for the Georgia Bulldogs, and today the media was allowed to view three periods of Thursday's workouts.UGASports was on hand, and we've got your report of what we saw and le...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news