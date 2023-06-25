Tray Scott landed a big man from North Carolina for the second straight class.

Three-star defensive tackle Nnamdi Ogboko has committed to Georgia. The Garner, North Carolina, native chose the Bulldogs over Florida, South Carolina, Rutgers, and others.

Ogboko emerged as a target back in April. He visited Athens for a spring practice and left with an offer from the defending national champions.

Rutgers, South Carolina, and Florida hosted Ogboko during the first three weekends in June. As the search for a true nose tackle continued, Georgia got him on campus for an official visit June 23-25.

That visit proved to be enough to land Ogboko's commitment. Following in Jamaal Jarrett's footsteps from last year, Ogboko announced he will be playing his college football in Athens.

Ogboko is the 21st commitment in Georgia's top-ranked recruiting class. He joins Justin Greene, Jordan Thomas, and Quintavius Johnson as players committed along the defensive front.