MORE: Checking in on Big Ten's 2020 recruiting Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with an SEC recruiting look, some five-star leanings and some true freshmen to watch that are getting their start this spring.

1. CHECKING IN ON SEC RECRUITING

Demond Demas Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It’s the start of spring (sort of), so it’s time to break down the 2020 recruiting so far in each conference. We continue with the SEC. Biggest Commitment: WR Demond Demas, Texas A&M – There are higher ranked commitments in the SEC so far, but Demas is a home run for Jimbo Fisher. He has five-star potential and has some of the best ball skills in this class. Best Out-Of-State Grab: QB Harrison Bailey, Tennessee – Quarterbacks will go anywhere to play so landing one out-of-state isn’t usually that big a deal. However, the Vols need someone for the future and beating out Michigan and others for Bailey, who has been on the radar forever, is a big deal. In-State Keep: OL Broderick Jones, Georgia – I love Jones’ upside and think he can be special if he keeps developing. Programs will continue to come at him but Georgia’s recruiting prowess is shown in this early commitment. Positional Fit: DL Gervon Dexter, Florida – Dexter is very raw but very talented and I like the fact he can play as a big defensive end or move to defensive tackle as he progresses in college. Florida does well with guys like Dexter. Top Class: Alabama – Led by linebacker Chris Braswell, Alabama has the top class not only in the SEC but in the country after finishing No. 2 overall last year. It is tougher than ever to win the recruiting title these days but ‘Bama is off to another great start. Underrated Class: Florida – How can a top-10 class be underrated? In the SEC it can be and I like the way Dan Mullen is recruiting for the Gators. They are becoming more of a hot name than ever as Miami and Florida State struggle. Long Haul Commit: Elias Ricks, LSU – Getting one of the top-five prospects in the country from California is a big deal for LSU and shows the power of being DBU in the minds of many recruits. Sleeper To Watch: Da’Qon Stewart, South Carolina – Stewart has size and can high point the ball and could be a steal for the South Carolina offense. Must Keep: ATH Arik Gilbert – Gilbert is one of the most impressive jumbo athletes we’ve seen in the last few years and the SEC needs to keep him in the fold whether it’s as a tight end or a defensive end. Under Pressure: Auburn – Auburn is off to a solid start in recruiting for 2020, but it needs to take the next step and lure some additional elite talent especially on offense to take the pressure off Gus Malzahn. Even though he signed an extension, he’s still under scrutiny. Getting Into The Groove: LSU – It’s easy to recruit in-state kids at LSU but they are also doing well in branching out and starting to recruit the way we expected under Ed Orgeron.

2. EARLY FIVE-STAR LEANINGS

D.J. Uiagalelei

