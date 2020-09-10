UGASports - Three-Point Stance: Ranking new QBs, top OL classes and more

A lot of new QBs are about to take the field, We rank the new Power Five starters, plus take a look at the top offensive line classes in recent years and discuss how historical a Korey Foreman - Maason Smith combo would be.

1. D’Eriq King, Miami — King ahead of Spencer Rattler? Only because of what King showed a few seasons ago at Houston, when he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and rushed for nearly 700 while accounting for 50 touchdowns.

2. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma — Rattler will have some great weapons and should follow in the footsteps of the Heisman winners at OU, but he’ll need a year to find his rhythm.

3. KJ Costello, Mississippi State — Costello was solid at Stanford, and he has all the tools to be great in a Mike Leach offense.

4. JT Daniels, Georgia — Daniels has the ability as a former five-star who flashed his potential at USC, and his surrounding cast should be good.

5. Chase Brice, Duke — Brice is a leader and a true team player and he will develop very well under David Cutcliffe.

6. Feleipe Franks, Arkansas — The schedule is rough, but Franks has the live arm and ability to extend the play as we saw at Florida.

7. Myles Brennan, LSU — Brennan is a question mark, but you can’t question his targets and the skill around him, even with Ja’Marr Chase opting out.

8. Phil Jurkovec, Boston College — Jurkovec hasn’t shown a lot of that high school potential yet in college, so BC is a fresh start for him and the offense should suit him.

9. Jarret Doege, West Virginia — The Bowling Green transfer beat out Austin Kendall in what is considered a surprise by some. But Doege showed some serious potential in the MAC.

10. Brennan Armstrong, Virginia — Replacing Bryce Perkins will be tough but Armstrong is a guy the Cavs are excited about and he can move.

11. Shawn Robinson, others at Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz hasn’t named a starter and Robinson has the most experience, but the schedule is brutal and we could see many QBs under center this season.

12. Thomas MacVittie/Miles Kendrick, Kansas — This is still apparently a battle that is raging, and experience is limited.

13. Matthew Downing, TCU — The TCU quarterback situation is a bit of a nightmare, but maybe Downing will surprise.

14. Ken Seals, others at Vanderbilt — This is apparently a four-player battle, but Seals has the most upside.

15. Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech — If he’s the starter - as rumored - there will be some serious bumps along the way.