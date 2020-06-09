Three-Point Stance: Korey Foreman's top 5; sleeper classes; top G5 RBs
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here breaking down the contenders for the No. 1 prospect in the country, identifying the current recruiting sleeper program in each Power Five conference and ranking the top running backs from the Group of Five.
1. BREAKING DOWN KOREY FOREMAN'S TOP FIVE
The nation’s No. 1 prospect was committed to Clemson, but has been on the market since April 21. Here’s a breakdown of the top contenders for DE Korey Foreman and the chances I give each program.
USC — Why do I give USC the best chance here? Because Foreman decommitted from Clemson, which is a rarity, and much of the talk was about the five-star wanting to be closer to home. With the pandemic, many prospects are re-evaluating how far from home they want to be.
Chance to land him: 30 percent
Oregon — The Ducks are No. 2 here because Mario Cristobal does such a good job of landing elite talent and how he closed on Justin Flowe last year. The Ducks are aggressive and arguably the best West Coast option.
Chance to land him: 20 percent
Georgia — UGA does a great job recruiting as we all have seen over the last few years and they are clearly a threat for anyone they target. The Dawgs are rising on his list and have spot recruited the West Coast well. Distance from home could work against them.
Chance to land him: 20 percent
LSU — Foreman and fellow five-star Maason Smith have become good friends and have said they’d like to play together if they could. Smith, a DT out of Louisiana, is likely to land at LSU and Foreman could follow.
Chance to land him: 15 percent
Clemson — I know Foreman has said Clemson is still his No. 1, but he decommitted for a reason and they are the only program not in it for his buddy Smith. I just don’t see a re-commitment here.
Chance to land him: 15 percent
2. SLEEPER CLASSES IN EACH POWER FIVE CONFERENCE
We all know the heavy hitters when it comes to recruiting in each Power Five conference but who are the sleepers so far in 2021? These are programs that are surprising me with their early success and might not be programs you think about ranking in the top 35 in the country.
Big Ten — Rutgers — Talk about a great hire. Greg Schiano has a long way to go on the field, but recruiting has been very solid for a team that has struggled so much recently. In-state recruiting has been especially impressive with four of the state's top 15 prospects already committed. Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are also doing well but are they more of a surprise than Rutgers? Nope.
SEC — Missouri — The usual suspects are at the top of the SEC rankings for 2021 until you reach Missouri at No. 8. The Tigers have a healthy average star rating of 2.91 and they have done a good job keeping some key players home. Kentucky is also doing well and Arkansas is 8-for-8 when it comes to landing three-stars.
ACC — Pitt — This could easily be Boston College as well under new coach Jeff Hafley but Pitt has a better average star ranking and the Panthers boast a four-star in DE Nahki Johnson who started the class as the first commitment. They’ve done very well in Virginia with Chris Beatty leading the way.
Pac-12 — Cal — The Pac-12 always moves a bit slower than the rest of the conferences when it comes to early commitments, but Cal is off to a strong start. The Bears have a four-star in TE Jermaine Terry and a star rating above 3.0.
Big 12 — West Virginia — I like what the Mountaineers are doing and let’s remember that they have a big geographical recruiting disadvantage. Baylor could also be listed here, but WVU has a better star ranking and two four-stars.
3. THE TOP RUNNING BACKS IN THE GROUP OF FIVE
I continue my look at the best of the Group of Five with the running backs and there is some serious talent here...
Jaret Patterson, Buffalo — Patterson rushed for nearly 1,800 yards and scored 19 touchdowns last season without much fanfare. He’s the real deal.
Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis — Gainwell had nearly 1,500 yards and scored 13 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last year and was a huge reason why the Memphis offense was so potent and reached the Cotton Bowl.
Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana — Mitchell rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and 16 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 29 scores over the last two seasons.
George Holani, Boise State — Holani accounted for 1,220 total yards last season on the ground and through the air and 10 scores in his first year.
Charles Williams, UNLV — Williams is back and is key to an offense that needs to score to overcome a poor defense. He had 1,257 yards and 11 scores last season.
Josh Johnson, ULM — Johnson is a bowling ball runner who had 1,298 yards and 11 scores last season and should carry the load again.
Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming — With 1,265 yards on the ground, Valladay was a workhorse last season.
Brenden Knox, Marshall — Knox is a huge runner who rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 scores last season.
Caleb Huntley, Ball State — Huntley had 1,300 yards from scrimmage last season and 12 scores.
C.J. Marable, Coastal Carolina — Marable was used in the run and pass game last season and accounted for 1,380 yards and 14 scores.
Justin Henderson, Louisiana Tech — Henderson had just over 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns last season.
Spencer Brown, UAB — Brown missed four games last season with an ankle injury but he’s a 1,300 yard back when healthy on a very good team.
Shamari Brooks, Tulsa —Brooks had over 1,000 yards last season and has been very steady the last couple of seasons.
Jamale Carothers, Navy — Sixteen touchdowns in nine games is impressive.
Greg McCrae, UCF — While sharing time last year, he still rushed for 529 yards and seven scores and with Otis Anderson possibly playing more slot, he could get back to the 1,000-yard rusher he was as a sophomore. This kid is blazing fast.