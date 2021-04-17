Three players on offense and defense who impressed at G-Day
With the 2021 G-Day Game in the books, here’s a look at three players on offense and three players on defense who impressed in the final spring practice.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news