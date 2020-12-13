UGASports - Three key plays against Missouri you might not have noticed

Georgia’s decisive 49-14 win over Missouri wasn’t always in hand. Nearing the end of the first half, the two teams were tied, with the Tigers having clawed back from an early 14-0 deficit. The Bulldogs, however, were able to seize control on the final possession of the first half and the first two series of the third quarter. From those drives, here are three key plays that led to the big moments that decided the outcome of this game.

With 1:11 to go in the second quarter, Georgia had the ball at its own 25-yard line. The Bulldogs faced a third-and-10, with the score tied at 14. Quarterback JT Daniels completed a pass to receiver Kearis Jackson for 12 yards, which kept the end-of-half series alive.

The setup: On Georgia’s prior possession, the Bulldogs were forced to punt for the third consecutive time. However, on this occasion, Missouri blocked punter Jake Camarda’s attempt, which gave the Tigers the ball at the Georgia 1-yard line. Three plays later, Missouri running back Larry Rountree III punched in a touchdown to tie the game at 14. Upon Georgia getting the ball back, Daniels completed a pass to receiver Jermaine Burton for no gain and followed up that play with an incompletion. That’s how the ever-important third-and-10 came to be. The play: Daniels lined up in the shotgun with running back James Cook to his left. One receiver was to the left, two to the right, and a tight end lined up like an H-back. Jackson motioned from the far right, closer to the slot receiver before the snap, and ran a 12-yard out-route. Daniels sprinted to his right and made an accurate throw on the run for the first down. This rollout was huge as Missouri had been hounding Daniels with vertical pressure. What it led to: Needing a quick score of some kind, the Bulldogs were hopeful they'd be able to finish this drive with points. On the three previous drives, Georgia picked up only a total of two first downs before punting the ball away. This time, Daniels came back to Burton for two additional first downs on consecutive completions of 11 and 16 yards. And on the next play, with 37 seconds left in the first half, Daniels put a ball up in the right corner of the end zone with receiver George Pickens in man coverage. Pickens dealt with pass interference before finding the ball again to make an incredible catch for a touchdown. This gave the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead heading into halftime.

With 12:14 left to go in the third quarter, Missouri faced a second-and-10 at the Georgia 42-yard line. At the time, the Tigers trailed the Bulldogs 28-14. On this play, quarterback Connor Bazelak threw an incomplete pass, which brought up a third-and-long situation.

The setup: After Georgia scored a touchdown on its opening possession of the third quarter, Missouri wasted no time putting itself in more favorable field position. On first-and-10 from the Missouri 25-yard line, Bazelak completed a pass to receiver Damon Hazelton for 33 yards, moving the ball to the Georgia 42. On first down, however, Bazelak’s attempt to receiver Barrett Banister fell incomplete. That brought up second-and-10. The play: Bazelak lined up in the shotgun with a running back initially to his left before moving behind him to form a pistol formation. Two receivers were to the right, one to left, and a tight end next to the left tackle. The Bulldogs rushed four, with a stunt, leading to outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari running free toward Bazelak. This forced Bazelak to roll to his right and throw an incomplete pass. What it led to: On third-and-10, Missouri ran a screen for a few yards, but a holding call five yards down the field forced Missouri to replay the down. And on third-and-15, Bazelak’s pass was incomplete. Down by two scores, the Tigers were forced to punt, which gave Georgia the opportunity to put the game out of reach.

With 10:10 to go in the third quarter, Georgia had the ball first-and-10 from its own 31-yard line. Running back Kenny McIntosh took a handoff and ran the ball 18 yards for a first down to put the Bulldogs a yard shy of midfield.