Three Dawgs in a row to Detroit according to mock draft

After being updated this morning, the latest mock draft from WalterFootball forecasts three former Georgia players—all defenders—getting selected by the same organization with its first three picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Specifically, the distinguished mock draft website predicts the Detroit Lions will draft defensive end Travon Walker , linebacker Nakobe Dean , and safety Lewis Cine with its No. 2, No. 32 (late first round), and No. 34 (early second round) picks to begin its draft from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Presumably, no college has ever had three former players selected by the same NFL team in succession to begin an NFL Draft. For Georgia, it certainly has never occurred. In fact, a trio of Bulldogs has never been picked by the same NFL organization in succession at any point during a draft. In the draft’s 86-year history, only seven times were Bulldog players chosen by the same team in succession with back-to-back picks, including just three to begin the team’s draft: No. 6 Johnathan Sullivan and No. 37 Jon Stinchcomb by the New Orleans Saints in 2003; No. 17 David Pollack and No. 48 Odell Thurman by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005; and No. 23 Isaiah Wynn and No. 31 Sony Michel by the New England Patriots in 2018.

Last season, running back D’Andre Swift was the lone Georgia representative on Detroit’s roster. It has been nearly 20 years since the Lions last drafted a Bulldog defender, when it selected Boss Bailey with the 34th overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft.

It would seem that a Bulldog defender or three could be of good service to a team which has finished last in its division the last four seasons, and more often than not during the period beginning in 2001 to the present. In 2021, the 3-13-1 Lions finished next to last in the league of 32 teams in points allowed and No. 29 in total yards allowed.

Notably, WalterFootball also predicts Jordan Davis (No. 15 by Philadelphia) and Devonte Wyatt (No. 31 by Cincinnati) to be selected in the first round. In addition, Quay Walker (No. 35 by New York Jets), George Pickens (No. 44 by Cleveland), Channing Tindall (No. 70 by Jacksonville), James Cook (No. 81 by New York Giants), Jamaree Salyer (No. 86 by Las Vegas), Zamir White (No. 118 by Houston), Derion Kendrick (No. 180 by Jacksonville), and Justin Shaffer (No. 261 by Tampa Bay) are forecasted selections.