Smael Mondon isn’t used to standing on the sideline.

But after offseason surgery to repair a stress fracture, that’s just where he finds himself for the Bulldogs during spring practice.

Fortunately, there’s good news. Per head coach Kirby Smart, Mondon will be good to go once Georgia kicks off fall practice.

“I’m feeling good. I’m getting healthier every week,” Mondon said. “But yeah, it’s tough. You don’t notice it until you see everyone else practicing and you’re standing there off to the side.”

Meanwhile, Mondon’s going to do whatever he can to be a guiding light to a young, talented room of inside linebackers.

“One of the biggest things is trying to pour into the younger guys, help them adjust,” Mondon said. “The two Chris’ (Kris Jones and Chris Cole), CJ (Allen), and Raylen (Wilson), too. They’re going to be stepping up. Everybody in the room, I’m just trying to help and guide them.”

Mondon certainly qualifies for the job.

With 24 career starts, he earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2023, ranking second on the team with 67 tackles. This came despite a season that saw him battle injuries throughout the campaign before suffering the stress fracture that kept him out of the Orange Bowl.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but there were just nagging injuries throughout the season and ended up breaking it toward the end of the year,” Mondon said. “But everybody is out there hurting, so I’m not going to make any excuses about it.”

He also wasn’t going to leave Athens on that kind of note.

Many speculated that Mondon might leave early for the NFL Draft. But that was never really a consideration.

“I just wanted to finish things up the right way,” Mondon said. “I was kind of dinged up throughout the year, and at the end of the season, we really didn’t finish off like we wanted to. It was a mix of those two.”