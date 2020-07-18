UGASports - This joker was a monster: the other side of Dylan Fairchild

This was a totally different Dylan Fairchild.

Coming out of the 2019 West Forsyth football season, Fairchild, a junior, was now entering his third wrestling campaign a tad over the weight limit of 285 pounds. When head coach Evan Goff would wrestle with Fairchild in practice, he found himself dealing with a much stronger and technically sound athlete.

It didn't take long for Goff to realize Fairchild was going to be a menace for the rest of the state to deal with during this past season.

As a freshman, Fairchild was in the 230-to-240-pound weight range, and didn’t have a complete wrestling skill set. His weight increased to the 250-to-260 range the following year. As a junior, he bulked up to 290 before cutting to the maximum weight allowed.

Fairchild was now the complete package on the mat.

“You’re talking about a grown man now,” Goff said. “Completely maxed out in the heavyweight category, but it wasn’t baby weight anymore. This joker was a monster. I could tell the first couple of times in the season, when I wrestled with him, that it was nothing like the kid I wrestled the previous two years. He was so tough to deal with.”

Fairchild is better known as Rivals' 12th-rated offensive guard, one who committed to Georgia on May 30. An excellent football player, Fairchild is just as elite as a wrestler.

Goff’s early realization that Fairchild would be hard to handle proved true. In January, at the Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash in Suwanee, Fairchild met Chattooga’s Luis Medina in the heavyweight division's finals. Medina, who signed to play football at Troy in this year's class, would go on to win this year's Class 2A state championship.

Against Fairchild, it would be a different story. Fairchild took Medina down in the first period, something Goff recalled him doing to almost everyone this past season.

“I think it just proved to Dylan that it wasn’t just a fluke,” Goff said. “He got in some good positions, took a nice shot, ended up pinning this guy in the first period. I think that was the turning point confidence wise, where he said, ‘You know what, it’s not just that I’m wrestling crappy guys. I’m that good now.’ He realized he was winning a lot; he didn’t lose all last year.”

Fairchild went a perfect 47-0 as a junior en route to an individual state title in Class 8A. In the state championship, Fairchild pinned Cherokee’s Todd Parks in 32 seconds. He was named the Forsyth County News’ wrestler of the year.

“It's not done until it's done,” Fairchild told the Forsyth County News. “My finals match could have been all three periods. I was still kind of on edge because I always want to keep a sharp edge and make sure I'm not going to say, ‘Oh, this is easy,’ and then someone catch me off guard. I just kind of went out there with the same tempo, with every single match. It's just a regular wrestling match, you know? I just went out there with the same mindset every time.”