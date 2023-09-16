Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 24-14 win over South Carolina in Athens:

Sedrick Van Pran

On what he learned about the team… “I learned that we could fight. It may not always be pretty. It may not always be the most gorgeous thing you see, but I think we do a tremendous job with our coaching staff making adjustments and then as the players trying to execute and just fight."

Dan Jackson

On the message the defense received at halftime... "Just keep being relentless. That's what we preached all week. That's not exactly how we wanted to start, obviously, but we just stuck in there and kept fighting. That shows what kind of team we have and what's to come."

Dillon Bell

On being resilient and regrouping at halftime (its message)... "We had to focus on one play at a time. Win the moment. That was the biggest plan. Coach Smart told us to win the moment."

Mykell Williams

On changes made in the second half... "We were kind of sleepwalking through the first half, and they came out hot and got on us fast, and we just really woke up in the second half."

Kamari Lassiter