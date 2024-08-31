Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game:

Malaki Starks

On playing the nickel position... "I like it. It's a little different from safety. I have some practice and I think it just creates value for myself. I'm able to help the team out. When I'm out doing nickel, some other people can come in at safety or whatever the case may be and just help the defense out." His interception... "So the set they were in, I kind of knew what they were doing, and I was kind of running with them, and I didn't think the ball was coming. But when the speed changed, I knew the ball was coming, and I really just wanted to get in phase and work in lane. I lost the ball in the line at first, so I was trying to time it. I think I ended up jumping a little too early, but it worked out."

London Humphreys

On his 40-yard touchdown - the first of his Georgia career... "I mean, that was awesome. I don't remember it much, it just kind of happened, you know. But all I know is that I was in the end zone turnaround and all ten of my brothers were right there, so that was awesome to see." On Nate Frazier... "I love Nate. He's an awesome guy, great football player, better person. I'm so excited to see him this season."

Dillon Bell

On Carson Beck converting third downs... "Hey, we got a standard at Georgia of having, trying to be the best third down team in the country. And we know what we got to do. Carson helps out with the offense and what to do with that. And we go out there and execute every time." How is the team's current chemistry on offense? 'The best it could be. I mean, I feel like leading forward into practice every day this week. We had a game plan. Those guys was doing those exact things in practice. So it just translated in the game."

CJ Allen