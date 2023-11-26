Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 31-23 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta:

Carson Beck

On the offense's talent and depth... "I've said it all year... We have so many guys who can step up and make plays whenever guys are out. That's the standard here - a next-guy-up mentality. Whoever is going to come in is going to make the plays to help us win." On the importance of this game... "[Georgia and Georgia Tech] have been playing this game for forever ago. It's almost like a state championship. In high school, you have to play all these games to get to the state championship. Here, we get to play it every year. It's a huge game for us."

Kendall Milton

On being part of a program that has won 29 consecutive games... "It's crazy to be honest. I remember, I was just a little kid in California just watching college football, not even dreaming that I'd be on this stage - on a stage like this. To be part of a dynasty like this, really, our connection is why we are where we are. We love each other as a team."

Javon Bullard

What he attributes to the issues on defense vs. Tech... "Not playing aggressive enough. [Georgia Tech] really played like they wanted to win. The [scoreboard] doesn't indicate how well they played. Those guys played hard, they fought. They had a great scheme, a great coaching staff, and the players played like they really wanted to win the game." On if there was a celebration following the game... "I mean, there's nothing to celebrate. I feel like we really didn't play to our standard. That's really what it is."

Dominic Lovett