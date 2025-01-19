Georgia Bulldogs junior day draws rave reviews from blue-chip recruits

There are rumors running around that Mike Bobo plans to step down. Here is what we were told.
Offensive line coach Stacy Searels helps break down what he's seen from Georgia's returning offensive linemen.
Rivals200 defensive back Jordan Smith talks about his recent visits with Kirby Smart and Donte Williams.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state options at tight end in the 2026 class.
UGASports has the list of the prospects expected to visit Georgia this weekend.
