Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth catch you up on all things Georgia sports.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state targets on the offensive line in the 2026 class.
Georgia will try to knock off the nation's top-ranked team when No. 1 Auburn pays a visit Saturday to Stegeman Coliseum.
There are rumors running around that Mike Bobo plans to step down. Here is what we were told.
Offensive line coach Stacy Searels helps break down what he's seen from Georgia's returning offensive linemen.
Rivals200 defensive back Jordan Smith talks about his recent visits with Kirby Smart and Donte Williams.
