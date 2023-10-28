Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 43-20 win over Florida in Jacksonville:

On his homecoming to Jacksonville...

"I've been waiting for this for four years since the second I got here. And, honestly, since before that. I knew that one day I was probably going to play in this game. That's obviously lofty goals and dreams I had when I was younger. But, to come out and [win] and execute like that against our biggest rival is a huge moment for us."

On not having Brock Bowers today...

"Obviously, the plays are going to be a little different. We have a lot of plays where we try to get the ball to No. 19. We'd be stupid not to. But, with [Bowers] being out, it definitely changed the offense a little bit. But we have so many guys who can make explosive plays, make guys miss."