They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 43-20 win over Florida in Jacksonville:
Carson Beck
On his homecoming to Jacksonville...
"I've been waiting for this for four years since the second I got here. And, honestly, since before that. I knew that one day I was probably going to play in this game. That's obviously lofty goals and dreams I had when I was younger. But, to come out and [win] and execute like that against our biggest rival is a huge moment for us."
On not having Brock Bowers today...
"Obviously, the plays are going to be a little different. We have a lot of plays where we try to get the ball to No. 19. We'd be stupid not to. But, with [Bowers] being out, it definitely changed the offense a little bit. But we have so many guys who can make explosive plays, make guys miss."
Javon Bullard
On being part of history by beating Florida three straight times by 20+...
"It's definitely cool. Coach Smart just brought that (Georgia winning three straight) up in his speech at the end [of the game]. It definitely feels good. Anytime you can come into this place with this rivalry, it feels damn good to get a win."
Smael Mondon
On Carson Beck...
"If he said he was nervous, I am surprised. He looked like he was cool, calm, and collected. He just went out there and balled out, and I knew he was going to."
Zion Logue
On UGA silencing the doubters...
"We know we are going to have doubters because we are the No. 1 team in the country. Everyone wants to knock off Georgia. We know we have to come out with our best foot forward every week, and we did that really well today."