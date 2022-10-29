Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 42-20 win over Florida in today's Cocktail Party:

On the win…

"This was a good team win for us. We made some mistakes and took some punches, but we overcame them. This team can be as good as it wants to be based on the way we practice and prepare. We have high expectations for ourselves."

On Brock Bowers…

“Dude made a really good play and tipped it then Brock [Bowers] spun 360 full speed. It was pretty impressive. Then on the fourth down fade when they jumped offsides, I knew I was going to him. There was man to man on him, he ran a fade route and I gave it to him. He went up and made the play then we went down and scored after that. You need guys that you can count on and I would say that is most of the offense but he makes plays.”

On the environment in Jacksonville…

“I think whenever the momentum is on our side our fans are a little louder than when the momentum is on their side. Our fans did a great job. I think they came out and were ready for it and we are going to need them next week to come out and be loud the whole game. Especially when something is going bad, that doesn’t mean they can be quiet. Keep it loud the whole game.”

On playing in this neutral site game…

“There are more neutral site games today. Everybody talks about it being 50-50 down the middle but we played in one like that against Oregon. It is cool but you really don’t know anything else because we have only played them here.”