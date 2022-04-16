They Said It: The best quotes from G-Day

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV

"It was the same one. Either beanie weenies or you get steak and lobster, so we’re (Black team) going to get steak and lobster. We are trying to make sure Carson (Beck) eats beanie weenies because he said once he switched teams in the second half he was going to go with the winning one. We were like, “No… you’re with the Red team.” - Bennett on the team bet centered on the game. "He has come on this spring… First of all, he’s just a freak. Second, he knows football. He knows space. Not just the two touchdown passes, but the one in the two-minute drill, right before we kicked to field goal to win the game. He made some great catches. I’m kind of getting that trust with him and getting to know where he is going to be on the field." - Bennett on Arik Gilbert.

Defensive lineman Zion Logue

"It’s fun seeing your brothers, I can’t eat if my brother’s fallen. That’s a thing we live by on the d-line. It’s just fine seeing those guys have fun with that." - Logue on seeing some of the younger Bulldogs show what they can do in the spring game. "You can’t really replace what those guys did. It’s just something where like Jordan (Davis), Devonte (Wyatt), Travon (Walker), they were a special asset to this team. Guys have got to step up in different aspects like run defense and pass game." - Logue on what some of the younger players bring to the table.

Receiver Kearis Jackson (10) during Georgia's G-Day spring game on April 16, 2022. Photo by Radi Nabulsi.

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon

"I was really happy for him, him finally getting out there and getting back in action and getting two touchdowns was a great feeling for me and for him. I know he felt great." - McClendon on Arik Gilbert. "Yeah, took a hit. He took a hit on the first one. I was surprised he held onto it." - McClendon on Gilbert's first touchdown catch.

Safety Christopher Smith

"Both are great young players. Like I said, all these guys we have in here, they’ve got god-given talent and things like that. It’s just about the mental of the game. They’re learning every day. I’m trying to help and assist and aid that, Coach (Will) Muschamp, Coach Met, Coach Fran (Brown), Coach (Kirby) Smart, all those guys are trying to help those young guys be able to be prepared when the season comes." - Smith on early enrollees Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas. "Definitely been trying to take on a leadership role and preach the mental of the game. All those guys have got physical tools and things like that, so just keeping your head in the game, studying film, things like that. That’s one of the things I try to take pride in, being accountable for my teammates and stuff like that." - Smith on taking on a leadership role with Starks and Thomas.

Center Sedrick Van Pran

"Very twitchy feet. He’s not perfect, but he definitely doesn’t play like a mid-year for sure. Really good feet, really good with his hands. Honestly, he understands football so that’s a good thing. I think he’s going to continue to keep going and one day be a superstar for this team." - Van Pran on early enrollee lineman Earnest Greene. "I think it’s honestly really hard because I know for me, coming in in the summer, honestly I probably didn’t start understanding football to that level probably until maybe camp. It takes a while. Obviously I didn’t get those reps with pads on, but just his level of understanding is amazing. I’m honestly really pleased with him. I think that goes to a testament to what his high school coaches already taught him and Coach (Stacy) Searels building on top of that." - Van Pran on the challenges of Greene coming in and competing on the two deep right away.

