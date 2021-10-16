They Said It: Bulldogs react to victory over Kentucky
Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV
"That stunk. Those are my favorite touchdowns, just little screen passes that go for about 65. I don’t know, maybe some quarterbacks in man-to-man coverage, you can pick your matchups. But Kentucky was a big zone team. My eyes just found him, I wasn’t looking for him. On that touchdown, actually, he was supposed to ... well, yeah, he’s a real good player. He made plays. What’d he have, 105 today with two touchdowns? Yeah, really good player." - Bennett on Brock Bowers' touchdown that was called back, and the first of two scoring passes to the freshman tight end.
"Well Kendall, good Lord, that was huge. I thought it was a pass just how the ball, it just came out and went forward. Then I turned around and there was a bean bag on the ground. I was like, ‘Oh,’ and I turned around, and thank goodness Kendall was jumping on the ball, and it gave us eight yards." - Bennett on Kendall Milton's fumble recovery on what looked to be an incomplete pass.
"One of the pillars this program’s built on is physicality and strength and toughness. When you know somebody’s going to come in here to your stadium, to your turf, and challenge that, challenge you as a man, the guys were locked in all week. They knew that Kentucky is a physical team. They knew what they were going to try to do. They were ready for it." - Bennett on the team's physical play against Kentucky.
Center Sedrick Van Pran
"It’s amazing blocking Jordan Davis every day at practice. I think the best thing for me is it gives me a challenge. Blocking a guy of that caliber is definitely helpful, because he makes me better every day. Also too, just being able to help him, he’s told me as well that I help him get better. It’s just an iron-sharpens-iron thing. It’s a great thing to compete every day." - Van Pran on blocking Jordan Davis in practice.
"It was unfortunate. I know me personally, I knew it was a fumble. I kind of just remember screaming at Kendall, ‘Go and get the ball,’ because I’m running right behind him. I don’t think Kentucky realized it yet that it was a fumble. Just having the awareness of, hey man, this could possibly be a fumble, because the whistle hasn’t been blown yet, I think it was huge. Football is a game of momentum, so you never want to give the opposing team too much momentum." - Van Pran on Kendall Milton's fumble recovery.
Running back James Cook
"I had to sell the angle route like I’m going on a rail route. When the linebacker went over the top, I just came underneath and caught it and ran for a touchdown." - Cook on his first touchdown, a 19-yard pass reception.
"I love watching those guys play. I love it. I stand up even when Coach is talking. I try to stay in tune with what he’s saying, but I can’t. They’re out there making so many plays. I just try to look at them. They’re doing a very good job though, keeping us on the field and we’re scoring points when they get three and outs. It’s very great having a good defense like that." - Cook on if he sometimes gets impressed watching the defense on the sideline.