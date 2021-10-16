They Said It: Bulldogs react to victory over Kentucky

"That stunk. Those are my favorite touchdowns, just little screen passes that go for about 65. I don’t know, maybe some quarterbacks in man-to-man coverage, you can pick your matchups. But Kentucky was a big zone team. My eyes just found him, I wasn’t looking for him. On that touchdown, actually, he was supposed to ... well, yeah, he’s a real good player. He made plays. What’d he have, 105 today with two touchdowns? Yeah, really good player." - Bennett on Brock Bowers' touchdown that was called back, and the first of two scoring passes to the freshman tight end.

"Well Kendall, good Lord, that was huge. I thought it was a pass just how the ball, it just came out and went forward. Then I turned around and there was a bean bag on the ground. I was like, ‘Oh,’ and I turned around, and thank goodness Kendall was jumping on the ball, and it gave us eight yards." - Bennett on Kendall Milton's fumble recovery on what looked to be an incomplete pass.

"One of the pillars this program’s built on is physicality and strength and toughness. When you know somebody’s going to come in here to your stadium, to your turf, and challenge that, challenge you as a man, the guys were locked in all week. They knew that Kentucky is a physical team. They knew what they were going to try to do. They were ready for it." - Bennett on the team's physical play against Kentucky.