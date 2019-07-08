News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 06:37:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Theo Johnson says Dawgs need him

Ngm2798qquiinjvdqrxu
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

FRISCO, Texas - For four-star tight end Theo Johnson, the message from Georgia has been consistent since entering his recruitment."Coach [James] Coley has told me many times, 'We don't want you, we...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}