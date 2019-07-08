Theo Johnson says Dawgs need him
FRISCO, Texas - For four-star tight end Theo Johnson, the message from Georgia has been consistent since entering his recruitment."Coach [James] Coley has told me many times, 'We don't want you, we...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news