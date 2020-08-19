UGASports - The State of College Football with ESPN's David Pollack

For what seems like the first time in forever, Georgia Bulldog players have been on the field for actual practice. The new, SEC-only schedule is out and now we have some hope there can actually be a football season this fall, albeit with only three of the Power Five conferences actually participating.

Thus, we thought it was a good time to check in with former Bulldog, newly elected College Football Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst David Pollack. Here are his thoughts on the decision of the Big Ten and Pac-12, possible spring football, recruiting and Georgia’s team.

Q: What were your initial thoughts on the Big Ten and Pac-12’s decision to cancel football this fall and examine a spring season?

Pollack: “Absolutely shocked. Especially at that time and especially the Big Ten. It felt very premature. I was not as shocked the Pac-12 followed suit. But the Big Ten, with their resources and the efforts they’ve already put in from a safety perspective, was definitely shocking.”

Q: What about playing two seasons in the same calendar year? Will the players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 be able to do it? Or are the concerns overblown?

Pollack: "I don't see a spring season happening and don't think it is something you ask of the kids. In order to play football, you have to practice and prepare a certain way physically. I just can't see asking kids to grind for three to four months in the spring and then turn around and do it again in the fall. Not to mention all of the eligibility and scholarship numbers issue that would be unbelievably complex."

Q: Given the ‘every conference for themselves’ feel, should college football have a Czar/singular leader?

Pollack: “Yes, 100 percent. It’s a horrible look right now and college football will likely never be the same. Given their history, though, it wouldn’t be a single person overseeing everything, it would probably be a council or committee made up from the Power Five conferences. I could also see a players association in some form soon as well.”

Q: If there was a single person placed in charge in a ‘commissioner’ type role, who could you see that being?

Pollack: “That’s a great question. Jim Delany (former Big Ten commissioner) is a name that comes to mind. He would be a great candidate.”



