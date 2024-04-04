It can be hard to acclimate to a program like Georgia.

Dominic Lovett went through that transition last spring after transferring in from Missouri. It took some time, really into the fall, before Lovett truly felt comfortable, as he learned both the offense and what it takes to succeed in Athens.

In his second spring in red and black, however, Lovett is feeling right at home.

"He's had a good spring," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He's got more confidence, and he's playing with confidence. I think Carson feels really comfortable with him. I'm pleased with where he's at."

At this time last year, Lovett's head couldn't stop spinning.

He had to adapt to the physically demanding nature of Georgia practices. Smart recalled the staff constantly being on Lovett during practice about what he did without the ball.

There's also the matter of learning Georgia's complex playbook. Lovett and fellow transfer/roommate RaRa Thomas came up with their system for absorbing as much as possible as quickly as they could.

"What we would do is set a play, do the signal where you have to line up in it, and if you got wrong, we went by fours, so if we didn't get through the whole rack of four correctly, you had to start over until we got it right," Lovett said. "I feel like you can't play fast ball until you know where to line up and what the signals are. So once the plays come, you know where to line up, you're going to be all right."

Lovett has also asked teammates for help whenever possible.

He hasn't shied away from asking quarterback Carson Beck about his route preferences from day one. Lovett also made sure to probe the minds of defenders such as Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard, Malaki Starks, and others.

"I also call those guys on some of my days off just to ask them from a defensive standpoint, like, what is this DB doing on this down and distance?" Lovett said. "What are they typically looking for in this coverage? What are the ways that I could beat that? What don’t you like when a wide receiver does this that may get you off your pivot. I really just kind of pick their brains."

Lovett came into a receiver room last year that featured veterans such as Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey. But now he has taken ownership of a leadership role among that group.

Lovett said he gets extra throws in with all the quarterbacks outside of practice. He also said he feels his blocking game has improved tremendously from what it was a season ago.

It's all showing up on the field this spring. Smart said Lovett has been "dominant" during some of Georgia's spring practices.

If he carries that into the fall, it will make the Georgia offense that much more dangerous. But Lovett isn't concerning himself with what his own numbers look like.

"I don't really care about stats and stuff," Lovett said. "As long as we win as a team, that's all I care about. When you've got team success, individual success will come. If it's the other way around, the team can kind of crumble from the inside out."