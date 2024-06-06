Here is the June 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Walker's value to Georgia

Georgia picked up an elite defensive recruit on Wednesday with outside linebacker Zayden Walker committing to the program.

Walker is the 32nd-ranked overall player in the class of 2025 and is considered the fourth-best in the state of Georgia. A team can never have enough quality edge rushers and the Bulldogs landed what could be a future great.

"This is the type of twitchy and explosive defender Georgia fans have become accustomed to watching in Athens -- the type with natural athleticism, positional versatility and bad intentions upon contact," John Garcia Jr. wrote. "Walker checks many of those boxes no matter where he lines up on Saturday's. (Glenn) Schumann has been a master evaluator and developer at the linebacker position and Walker could be one of the most talented chess pieces he's brought in during this dominant Bulldog run on the field and in recruiting."

Garcia believes Walker has a high floor with a tremendous ceiling.

"At just over 6-foot-2 at this point, yet with room to add to his 220-pound frame, Walker's got a high floor as an impact 'backer but the allure of utilizing him as a situational pass-rusher or space player working outside-in has to be appealing for the Bulldog coaching staff," he wrote. "As he fills out and enhances his strengths in transitioning to an SEC weight room, Walker's upside may project him among the top overall recruits in the class -- not just at linebacker and not just among defenders."

Standing tall with Smith

Receiver Travis Smith Jr. was pleased with how his official visit to Georgia went.

"It was great getting back on campus," Smith said. "I felt like I had known all the ins and outs of the majority of the campus before getting there just because I’ve been to Georgia already so many times."

Smith noted that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke with him the most, letting the young wideout know that the plan is to get the program's talented wideouts the ball often.

"The person that spoke to me most about the offense was Coach Bobo," he started. "He’s shown me he can distribute the ball in all areas and phases of the field."

