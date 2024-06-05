Georgia's recruitment of Zayden Walker has been a long and winding road.

It began with an offer way back in October 2021. That was Walker's first offer as he played his freshman season at Schley County High School. At the time, the Bulldogs thought Walker could be a running back at the next level.

Over time, Walker became one of defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann's top linebacker targets in the 2025 class. On June 5, Schumann finally got his man. UGASports looks back in time to see how we got here.