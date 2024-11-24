By the Numbers (Georgia vs UMass)

0 – For the second straight game, Carson Beck threw zero interceptions in the game.

0 – Punter Brett Thorson had zero punts on the day and he also had zero tackles. He was the team’s holder on a handful of kicks during the game.

3 – Nate Frazier had a career-high three touchdown rushes on Saturday. He is the second Bulldog to have three rushing touchdowns in one game this season (Trevor Etienne had three against Texas).

3 – The Dawgs defense had three sacks on the day. Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson and Gabe Harris Jr had the honors with one each.

3 – Gunner Stockton played in his third game this season and completed 3-of-4 passes for 45 yards. It was the first time he threw passes in a game since September 7th against Tennessee Tech.

3 – Georgia was three-for-four on fourth-down conversions. They are 15-for-20 on the season compared to the 9-for-12 last season.

4 – Beck threw four touchdown passes (all in the first half) against UMass. It was the third career game in which he had at least four (Oscar Delp, Cash Jones, Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith each caught one).

5 – Williams and Brinson were the co-leaders in tackles on Saturday with five.

5.65 to 5.62 – UMass averaged 5.65 yards per rush on Saturday which was slightly better than Georgia’s 5.62 per attempt.

7 – Georgia scored on its first seven possessions of the game (six touchdowns and a field goal).

10 – Georgia had ten pass plays on Saturday that went for 15 or more yards including three touchdowns.

12 – Georgia had 12 different players catch at least one pass in the game (Lawson Luckie and Cash Jones led the team with four).

21 – UMass scored 21 points on Georgia compared to the three points they scored on Missouri back in October, its only other ranked opponent.

28 – Chris Cole scooped a fumble late in the fourth quarter and took it the distance for a 28-yard touchdown. It was the second straight game that Cole recovered a fumble and both were late in the game (Raylen Wilson also recovered a fumble).

30 – Georgia has won 30 straight home games to extend its school record.

34 – The 34 first downs (15 rush, 17 pass, 2 penalty) that Georgia had on Saturday were tied for the second most in the Kirby Smart era.

37-2 – Georgia is 37-2 against teams not from the SEC under Smart. The Dawgs have won 25 straight.

53 – Beck had four touchdown passes in the game and now has 53 in his career. The 53 moves him into sixth all-time in Georgia history and two ahead of Matthew Stafford.

53 – Early in the third quarter, Peyton Woodring connected on a 53-yard field goal. It is his third field goal made from 50 or more yards out this season and in his career.

59 – The Bulldogs went over the 50-point total for the 16th time under Kirby Smart.

110 – Arian Smith had 110 yards receiving against UMass. It is the fourth career time that he has reached 100 yards in a game and the third time this season.

134 to 65 – Despite a 7-7 score, UMass outgained Georgia in the first quarter 134 yards to 65.

136 – Nate Frazier became the first Georgia player to have 100 or more rush yards in a game this season. Frazier’s career-high of 136 are the most in a game since Kendall Milton had 156 against Georgia Tech last season.

208 – As a team, the Bulldogs rushed for a season-high 208 yards. It is the only game in which the Dawgs have reached the 200-yard mark. Last season, Georgia had 200 or more yards rushing in four games.