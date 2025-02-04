The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA is a 'top contender' for rising CB

Here is the Feb. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia moves up the list for Harris

Class of 2026 cornerback Caden Harris said Georgia has made a great impression throughout his recruitment.

Following Harris' junior day visit last weekend, he now has a lot more information about the program.

"I think it's a place that will bring the best out of you," Harris said. "Getting to compete and be around great players will only make you better. I most definitely can see myself in an environment like that."

Harris said he had a great time meeting with defensive backs coach Donte Williams and safeties coach Travaris Robinson.

"They are straight forward guys that only want the best for me," Harris said. "I retained a lot of information from them both and our relationship is continuously growing."

'At the top'

Georgia put itself in great position with linebacker Kenneth Goodwin following his recent visit.

The four-star prospect said Georgia is now "at the top, for sure" when it comes to his recruitment.

"This is the place where linebackers come to be great," Goodwin said.

Goodwin said defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has done a great job communicating how he'd fit in to Georgia's defense.

"Coach Schumann continues to show why he's the best in the business," Goodwin said. "Coach Schumann is the smartest coach I've been around. He makes being a linebacker easier by simplifying things for you. He's always watching film and he always wants to get better."

