Here is the June 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

North Oconee receiver gets offer

Georgia recently offered a local receiver who posted a speedy 40-yard dash at the program's camp on May 30.

North Oconee receiver Landon Roldan was laser timed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, making it his fastest time yet. Displaying other traits that could potentially make him a dangerous wide receiver in college, Georgia decided to pull the trigger with a scholarship offer on June 13.

"Mainly what went through my mind was a lot of thankfulness," Roldan said. "I was very blessed and thankful for it and I'm happy."

Roldan grew up a Georgia fan, considering North Oconee is so close to the university. He also holds offers from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Navy, Tennessee-Martin and Vanderbilt.

Head coach Kirby Smart told Roldan to continue to work as hard as he's done to this point.

"He loves the way I work and get after things and it meant a lot to me," Roldan said. "Coach Smart said I'm going to be me and not compared to anyone else. He just wants me to be me."

Griffin talks recent visit

Five-star Elijah Griffin discussed what stood out the most on his recent visit to Georgia. That happened to be a long conversation with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

"He went into a lot of detail on how they run their defense," Griffin said. "That was kind of my second time hearing that. He really went in depth on how the whole defense works and how he plays a role in calling the defense and how I fit in the program."

Griffin also said his relationship with defensive line coach Tray Scott is rock solid. Georgia's ability to produce NFL talent on the defensive line is weighing heavily into his decision.

"All these D-linemen he has had drafted in the past whatever time he’s been there is just insane," Griffin said. "Only one person in the whole world can say that he’s drafted five first-round D-linemen in the past two or three years or whatever. Only one person can say that. The proof is in the pudding. To play for a guy like that is special."

Also on UGASports

A look at CJ Allen's projection for the 2024 season.

Outside linebacker Anthony Davis discusses his relationship with Georgia.

All of the intel from Georgia's official visit weekend from June 14-16.

The best mascot