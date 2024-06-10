Here is the June 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Season on the line

Later Monday, Georgia's baseball team will seek to continue its remarkable season in the final game of the Athens Super Regional against N.C. State. The winner will advance to the College World Series.

For his part, head coach Wes Johnson isn't trying to make this game seem more than it truly is. But at the end of the day, he wants his crew to play just like it has for the majority of the season.

“I think that’s why your message all year has to be, 'it’s just baseball.' Emotions can take you the wrong way a lot of times. If we can keep our emotions in check – and every day you go to play this game you understand that it’s just that game that day – then when these games come around, guys don’t get sped up,” Johnson said. “So, my message won’t change tomorrow. It’s the same it’s been for these guys: ‘Hey, it’s another game tomorrow.’ And you better be locked in on both sides of the baseball; be focused. If we do that, it’s going to put us in a position to have success. It’s not going to guarantee that you will, but it’s going to put you in position to have success. That’ll be our message tomorrow and that’ll be our plan.”

The first two games have been blowouts in both directions. Game 1 featured N.C. State cruising to an 18-1 win. On Sunday, Georgia responded with an 11-2 victory.

Aiding Georgia in its Game 2 win was Leighton Finley, who allowed only one earned run on eight hits while striking out two batters and walking five in 6.2 innings pitched.

"Coming in, I knew N.C. State had a lot of lefties and knew my changeup needed to be really good for me to have success," Finley said. "We saw yesterday, those guys can hit so pitching to them is not an easy task. I knew I had to hit my spots best I could."

Garrett commits

On Sunday, Georgia received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett. Garrett chose Georgia over Tennessee and Clemson.

Helping Garrett to this decision happen to be the relationship he's built with head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott.

"I know everything Georgia has lined up for me. What their plan is for me, and how would I fit in," Garrett said. "They want to use me as a combo [defensive] end, so I will probably play first and second down and be used as a 5-tech. I will probably rush the passer as a 3-technique."

