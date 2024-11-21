The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'It just seems unjust'

Here is the Nov. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart's reaction to CFP rankings

To no one's surprise, head coach Kirby Smart is once again confused by the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings. Georgia is ranked 10th and seeded 11th in the current field, even though the program has the No. 1 strength of schedule.

Smart also expressed dismay by the notion that the committee would use a certain statistic without the full context of how those numbers came to be.

“It just seems unjust to me when you evaluate somebody's got a third-ranked defense or somebody's got a fifth-ranked defense,” Smart said. “Well, don't you think that that third or fifth-ranked defense is dictated by who they've played on offense and how many top offenses they've played? Because last time I checked, you know, our offense and our defense have played the top offenses and defenses across the country. Well, you're not going to be ranked as high if you play top ones than if you play lower-ranked ones, and that's what gets me is they talk about the eye test.”

Of the teams in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia is the only one to have played four teams in the top 11 and five teams in the top 20. Georgia is 2-2 against the top 11 teams (win over Texas, loss to Alabama, loss to Ole Miss, win over Tennessee) and also defeated No. 20 Clemson.

“How do you play in the game? Well, how you play in the game is dictated, number one, by where you're playing, home or away, and number two, who you're playing. That's the two number one indicators of how you play. It's who you're playing,” Smart said. “Who you line up across from matters, but point differential, I don't know that I believe they actually look at just that. I don't know if that's actually the case. They're looking at the whole picture of how you play, and that's dictated by who you play.”

Linton commits

Georgia picked up a commitment from four-star edge rusher Chase Linton on Wednesday.

Linton was initially committed to Rutgers but began communicating with Georgia over the summer. Linton took a visit to Georgia in October and came away impressed.

"They're up front, you know, say every place has great facilities, great this, great that. But, you know, we have great people, and they showed that over the weekend," Linton said. "Like they do have great people over there. And yeah, they have nice facilities, but they're still like, they're great people with a championship program."

