The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'I was super excited about the offer'

Here is the May 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Tims excited about UGA offer

After committing to Missouri on April 4, cornerback D'Montae Tims had a quick change of heart and decided to back off the pledge just four days ago. Tims then took a trip to Athens and picked up a scholarship offer, extended by co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, which has his recruitment in a whole different place than it was just a month and a half ago.

"I was super excited about the offer," Tims said. "Couldn't really show too many emotions in front of Coach, but I was excited for sure."

Tims participated in Georgia's scavenger hunt this past weekend, which he said was an enjoyable experience. He got to spend more time with Robinson, who he likened to a particular family member.

"He reminds me a lot of my uncle. He's blunt, but not in a bad way," Tims said. "It's what I'm looking for in a coach to guide me through my collegiate career. He's somebody that I know for sure is going to keep me on my A game. He's coached at the highest level of college football for years and coaches some of the best."

'He said he wasn't going to give up'

Although cornerback Jorden Edmonds committed to Alabama, he said defensive backs coach Donte Williams told him he wasn't going to stop recruiting him.

"He said he wasn't going to give up," Edmonds said. "So he said he was going to just keep recruiting me, keep going, see how it goes."

Edmonds said he continues to have a strong relationship with Williams.

"It's not just like we're talking about strictly football," Edmonds said. "We're talking about just regular, off the field, anything, really."

Also on UGASports

Georgia baseball will now turn its attention to the postseason with a possible national seed in line.

Rivals100 edge rusher Khamari Brooks sees a different side of Georgia during his visit.

Rivals Camp Series: Recruiting intel from Atlanta.

National champs