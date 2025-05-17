Georgia turns attention to postseason

“We started at Athens Academy, practiced all fall there, and didn't get out here (at Foley Field) till January 24th. I mean, nobody else in our league had to do that,” Johnson said. “I don't mean that negatively. It's just, I mean, that's what comes with progress, right? Then you look at how the league and how they do the league schedule rankings, and we've had the third hardest SEC schedule inside the league. Yeah, I mean, I'm very, very proud of our guys. It takes a lot of resilience.”

Saturday, the Bulldogs put the wraps on the 2025 regular season, beating Texas A&M 7-5 to presumably sew up the program’s second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament as a top-8 national seed.

Fall practice for the Bulldogs took place at Athens Academy while the finishing touches were being completed on the $45 million upgrade at Foley Field and putting down a new Astroturf field.

But for Georgia, the fun is just beginning.

All thoughts now turn toward the postseason, and for the Bulldogs (42-14, 18-12), that means the SEC Tournament, which gets underway on Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

However, Georgia will not have to worry about playing until Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m. Central Time (2 p.m. ET).

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs will face the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between Oklahoma and Kentucky, with the winner advancing to play No. 4 seed Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

“We're going to take tomorrow (Sunday) off and regroup back on Monday and get ready to go to Hoover, and let's see if we can play for a little while,” Johnson said of the tournament, which is now a single-elimination event following the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

“We actually voted on it as head coaches,” Johnson said. “There were a couple of ones who still wanted the old format (double elimination). But at the same time, I think the biggest thing that spoke to the room was, is with 16 teams now, you're not going to play everybody, or even get close so how do you balance out if you miss two teams that maybe aren’t as good. So, I think it was wise to go to 16, in my opinion.”

Another reason was to help teams preserve their pitching ahead of the NCAA Regionals, which get underway a week from Friday.

Georgia will host one of the 16 regionals starting on May 30. Still, with the possibility that his team could play as many as four games in five days, Johnson said great care will be taken to ensure the entire staff is not overly taxed.

“You may play a few more guys, and guys, pitchers, may not go as long,” Johnson said. “You’re not going to really stretch a guy like (Brian) Curley or (Leighton) Finley. You’re not going to just overstretch them, just not gonna really stretch a guy like a Curley or a Finley. I thought they were playing the ball exceptionally well today. You're not going to just overstretch them, just let them get a little work and get them out.”