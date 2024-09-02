Here is the Sept. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'He's special'

Georgia running back Nate Frazier turned a lot of heads during Georgia's 34-3 thrashing of Clemson.

The freshman running back was the third at his position to step on the field. Following the game, he stated a case for being the best of anyone -- including transfer Trevor Etienne, who was unable to suit up due to a suspension.

“He’s special,” safety Malaki Starks said. “Nate is special. I told him that when he got here, and I’ll tell him that now. I told him he needs to take it and run with it and just go from here.”

Frazier turned 11 carries into 83 rushing yards, which included a dazzling 40-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. He added a reception for 24 yards as well.

Head coach Kirby Smart did his part to at least try to tame the expectations that have likely ballooned among what everyone saw.

“Look, guys, Nate is a long way from a complete package," Smart said. "He wasn’t here in the spring. So he missed 15 practices of intense work that he’s trying to play catch up on.”

Pro Football Focus grades

Trent Smallwood compiled the Pro Football Focus grades, which noted a couple of running backs who had strong games.

The aforementioned Frazier earned a 74.4 overall grade, but received an 83.6 on running plays only. Cash Jones earned a 75.0, which included a 71.4 on passing plays. Meanwhile, receiver London Humphreys made the most of his limited reps, posting a whopping 93.2 overall grade.

On defense, Starks posted the best grade of anyone with a 78.5.

Peach State Power Hour