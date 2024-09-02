in other news
Georgia opener impresses 4-star EDGE Chase Linton
Georgia impressed four-star EDGE Chase Linton in its season-opening win over Clemson.
'Special' Nate Frazier shines in Georgia debut
Freshman running back Nate Frazier blew up on the national stage in his debut for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson
We are back, baby! Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by rabid Dawg fans to discuss the Georgia victory.
Complete Coverage: Second-half domination
ATLANTA - Inside, UGASports has your one-stop-shop for all of our coverage from Saturday's 34-3 win over Clemson.
Georgia's new transfer receivers make their mark
ATLANTA – Transfer receivers Colbie Young and London Humphreys both left their mark in Saturday's 34-3 win.
in other news
Georgia opener impresses 4-star EDGE Chase Linton
Georgia impressed four-star EDGE Chase Linton in its season-opening win over Clemson.
'Special' Nate Frazier shines in Georgia debut
Freshman running back Nate Frazier blew up on the national stage in his debut for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson
We are back, baby! Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by rabid Dawg fans to discuss the Georgia victory.
Here is the Sept. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
'He's special'
Georgia running back Nate Frazier turned a lot of heads during Georgia's 34-3 thrashing of Clemson.
The freshman running back was the third at his position to step on the field. Following the game, he stated a case for being the best of anyone -- including transfer Trevor Etienne, who was unable to suit up due to a suspension.
“He’s special,” safety Malaki Starks said. “Nate is special. I told him that when he got here, and I’ll tell him that now. I told him he needs to take it and run with it and just go from here.”
Frazier turned 11 carries into 83 rushing yards, which included a dazzling 40-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. He added a reception for 24 yards as well.
Head coach Kirby Smart did his part to at least try to tame the expectations that have likely ballooned among what everyone saw.
“Look, guys, Nate is a long way from a complete package," Smart said. "He wasn’t here in the spring. So he missed 15 practices of intense work that he’s trying to play catch up on.”
Pro Football Focus grades
Trent Smallwood compiled the Pro Football Focus grades, which noted a couple of running backs who had strong games.
The aforementioned Frazier earned a 74.4 overall grade, but received an 83.6 on running plays only. Cash Jones earned a 75.0, which included a 71.4 on passing plays. Meanwhile, receiver London Humphreys made the most of his limited reps, posting a whopping 93.2 overall grade.
On defense, Starks posted the best grade of anyone with a 78.5.
Peach State Power Hour
Also on UGASports
Georgia had a major point to prove and accomplished it in blowout fashion.
The snap counts of each Georgia player who appeared against Clemson.
All of the important stats from Georgia's dominating win over Clemson.
The resemblance is uncanny
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.