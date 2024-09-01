Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 1, 2024
The Dashboard: Georgia had a point to prove - and did
Default Avatar
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement