The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Following his family's footsteps

Here is the June 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Brooks commits

On Monday, Georgia secured a massively important commitment in edge rusher Khamari Brooks. Brooks chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, giving the program one of the top players at the position for the class of 2026.

Brooks is following in the footsteps of two family members and legends at Georgia, Horace King and Charles Robinson. King was among the first five Black football players to suit up for the Georgia varsity team.

"I have a lot of history with Georgia," Brooks previously told UGASports. "One of my uncles was among the first five (Black) players in program history, and my step-grandad played there."

It certainly helped that in addition to the family lineage, Brooks is a hyper-local recruit at North Oconee. But what assisted in sealing the deal was his relationship with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

"His personality and my personality are kind of the same when it comes to, okay, we're joking around, but when it's time to get serious, we get serious,” Brooks said. “I like the way that he coaches also on the field. The way that he coaches is very similar to the way I like to be coached when, okay, you do the right thing, he’s going to celebrate you. When you do the wrong thing, he's going to come in there and coach, get in your face. He ain't going to really yell at you, cuss you out too much, but he’s going to let you know what you did wrong.

Which freshmen could play first?

Head coach Kirby Smart has never been one to avoid playing freshmen.

If you can contribute early, you will see the field. Anthony Dasher put together a list of the this year's freshmen who could potentially earn some early playing time.

Among those is running back Bo Walker, who has done a lot to impress the coaching staff thus far.

"If you look at Georgia’s depth chart at running back, you might think there’s no way that a true freshman like Walker could manage more than a sniff at the position for the Bulldogs this fall," Dasher wrote. "Walker’s doing everything he can to prove otherwise. The former Cedar Grove/Rabun Gap-Nacoochee star led all rushers during G-Day with eight carries for 44 yards, and based on what we’re hearing, is having an outstanding summer for the Bulldogs.

"He’s shown the ability to run between the tackles, has good balance with the ability to make people miss. Oh yeah, he reportedly runs the 40-yard dash in less than 4.5 seconds. Early comparisons to former Bulldog D’Andre Swift appear on point."

