Here is the June 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Sone lands a 'committable' offer

Class of 2027 defensive lineman Valdin Sone said he received a scholarship offer from Georgia a few months ago. However, the Georgia coaches offered Sone again, making it a point to express that they would love his commitment during a recent camp.

"I already had an offer from (Georgia) months ago. But, today, I did a camp at UGA and kind of got re-offered," Sone said. "So, it's a committable one, and I am blessed and excited."

Born in Sweden and of Cameroonian descent, Sone grew up playing soccer and participated in ju-jitsu and taekwondo. Sone believes the skills involved in those sports have helped prepare him for football.

Sone was thankful Georgia invited him to its camp and said his relationship with defensive lineman Tray Scott is beginning to grow.

"He can see my potential," Sone said. "(Scott told me) to just too keep working. The job's not finished."

Super Regional bound

Georgia's baseball team allied to defeat Georgia Tech 8-6 on Sunday and will head to the Super Regional for the first time since 2008.

"Pure joy. We saw fight through the whole nine or ten [innings]. I had to ask how many we played. I didn't even know,” Corey Collins said. “That just sealed the deal. We fought all year to get here and brought it back home, defended our turf and it was great to compete with these guys. Took it to the next level, that's what we wanted to do."

The Bulldogs will face N.C. State in a best of three series in the Super Regional to decide which team advances to the College World Series.

