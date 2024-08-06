Here is the Aug. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A change for Ratledge?

The beginning of fall camp is a time to test some new ideas and to cross-train players at other positions. Perhaps this is nothing more than that.

However, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has been playing a different position in practice, which has raised quite a few eyebrows for those who have witnessed this thus far.

On Monday, Anthony Dasher wrote that Ratledge has been getting a good number of reps at center. Previously, it was thought that Jared Wilson was the front-runner to replace Sedrick Van Pran at the all-important position. Ratledge repping as much as he has at center changes what was seemingly a foregone conclusion.

If Ratledge does move to center, it could speak more to the development of Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris at guard. Ultimately, the goal for Georgia's coaching staff is to put the five best offensive linemen on the field. With Fairchild and Morris splitting time at guard last year, moving Ratledge to center could ensure that both are on the field for the majority of the offense's snaps.

War room

Jed May put together a lot of information on where things stand for Georgia in the recruiting world. There is a lot to unpack with the offensive line, as well as an interesting nugget on a particular outside linebacker who recently flipped his commitment.

