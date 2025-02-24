The MyPerfect Franchise Daily Recap: Five-star QB narrows list to two

Here is the Feb. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Two-team race

For five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, it's down to Georgia and Oregon.

Curtis was previously committed to the Bulldogs before opening up his recruitment in the fall. While a few other schools were in the mix, it's down to a final two.

"I'm taking it day by day, I'm gonna go visit some places and see where it lands," Curtis told Rivals. "I wanna connect with coaches, hear what they have to say, and have open ears and an open mind to go in and find where's best for me."

Curtis plans to visit Oregon's campus from June 5-7 and then Athens from June 13-15.

"I like my relationship with Coach (Mike) Bobo and Coach (Kirby) Smart. They've been there since Day 1 and I've been talking to them, building up my relationship with them," Curtis said.

"Keep building that relationship with them is important because I can definitely see myself there," he continued. "I've been talking to them on a weekly basis, and when I go up there, they teach me a little bit of the offense each times I go."

'Dream offer'

Class of 2027 defensive back Ta'Shawn Poole is ecstatic that Georgia became his first SEC offer. The Howard High prospect grew up a fan of the home state team and couldn't believe it when the Bulldogs extended an invitation to join the program in a couple of years.

“I was very excited. I was shaking because Georgia is my dream school,” Poole said. “For me to have a conversation with a Georgia coach made me feel good. Especially knowing that I’m a sophomore and that there is plenty more to come.”

Poole isn't going to commit immediately as he will listen to pitches from other programs. Tennessee became the second SEC program to offer the young standout.

While Georgia is the dream school. it has another thing in Poole's favor. Poole said he likes Smart's demeanor as a coach.

“I love the way he coaches and how hard he works the kids around him at UGA,” Poole said of Smart. “I’ve always dreamed of having a coach who motivates me not only mentally but physically. I know that he could develop me in every way possible.”

Taking care of business

Georgia's baseball team dismantled Illinois-Chicago 17-3 on Sunday, completing a four-game sweep of the Flames.

Georgia totaled five home runs in the blowout.

“Even though we went down again early, I liked our swings all day,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “You can start to see a little bit yesterday guys are getting a little more and more comfortable with their approach that we've got them in against certain types of pitchers. You got to tip your hat.”