Published Nov 1, 2024
The Matchup: UGA vs Florida
circle avatar
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@SmallwoodTrent

No. 2 ranked Georgia will take on Florida on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville. The Dawgs are coming off a 30-15 win over No. 1 Texas. The Gators derailed Kentucky 48-20.

Georgia Passing Game vs Florida Defensive Backs
GeorgiaOFF GradeFloridaDEF Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Dillon Bell

Sacovie White

Dominic Lovett

London Humphreys

Arian Smith


70.5

69.2

65.6

61.1

60.6

CORNERBACK

Dijon Johnson

Devin Moore

Sharrif Denson

Aaron Gates

Teddy Foster


76.4

68.0

67.2

66.8

57.7

QB AND TIGHT END

QB- Carson Beck

TE- Lawson Luckie

TE- Oscar Delp


81.3

57.2

42.3

SAFETY

Trikweze Bridges

Jordan Castell

D.J. Douglas


78.2

58.5

47.6

