The Matchup: UGA vs Florida

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Florida
It’s time for another edition of Opposition Research and to do that we check in with Jason Higdon of 1st and 10 Florida.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Florida
As Georgia prepares to square off against Florida - you should catch up on all the big numbers pertaining to the game
Georgia, Texas A&M, Colorado among teams in pursuit of 4-star WR CJ Wiley
Georgia is among a handful of teams in hot pursuit of Rivals100 receiver CJ Wiley.
Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday
Wednesday News and Notes: Inside, we have everything Kirby Smart had to say during the SEC Teleconference.
Decision made on sites for 2026-27 Georgia-Florida games
The Georgia-Florida game is headed off campus for the first time in over 30 years.
No. 2 ranked Georgia will take on Florida on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville. The Dawgs are coming off a 30-15 win over No. 1 Texas. The Gators derailed Kentucky 48-20.