UGASports - The legend of Kenny McIntosh

Seven games into the 2014 season, Kenny McIntosh was asked to return a punt.

A starting receiver on the University School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) varsity football team as an eighth grader, McIntosh subbed in for a returner who needed some rest on the sideline. While a starter, he was by no means a focal point in the Sharks' offense.

But then on his first career return -- as an eighth-grader, mind you -- McIntosh fielded it and ran 72 yards for a touchdown. Head coach Daniel Luque still recalls hearing his linebackers coach’s words through the headset.

“Luq, we got to get that damn boy the ball,” he said.

From that moment, Luque knew he had a special talent in McIntosh. They made an effort to get McIntosh the ball more to close out his eighth grade season. As a freshman, McIntosh became University School’s starting running back.

McIntosh is now set to enter his sophomore season at Georgia after seeing a handful of carries as one of the three rotational backups behind D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien. With Swift and Herrien off to the next level, McIntosh is competing for touches along with Zamir White and James Cook. As a freshman, McIntosh totaled 25 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns -- averaging seven yards per carry in the process. His longest run of the season was a 62-yard touchdown run against Arkansas State.

The 6-foot-1 and 210-pound running back has received considerable buzz all offseason, which isn’t a surprise to Luque. If given the opportunity, Luque thinks McIntosh can produce for Georgia the way he did in high school.

“As long as he has an opportunity, which it looks like he does, and he works hard and knows and understands what the job is with the task at hand, and he’s fulfilling that, then he’ll be just fine,” Luque said. “I’m really excited for him. You saw some things that he did last year as a true freshman. Now that some of those backs are gone it’s really about getting an opportunity. And once you get the opportunity it’s what you do with it.”

As a youth, McIntosh earned the nickname “The Blueprint” because at running back, “This is what it’s supposed to look like,” Luque said. The way he was used at University School could also be a blueprint for how Georgia could potentially get the most out of McIntosh, too.

As mentioned, McIntosh played a season at receiver before moving to running back full time. With exceptional hands, Luque said they would still run him as a receiver out of the backfield.

“We’re a spread but we like to do it kind of like USC does, which is incorporate the running backs into the passing game as well as the run game,” Luque said. “There were times where we had mismatches with Kenny on a linebacker and we felt that our chances were good on winning that as long as we could protect and get him the ball.”



