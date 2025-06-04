The Legacy of Georgia Football’s Walk-On Tradition

As the 2025 season draws closer, the realization becomes clearer that perhaps one of the most significant and unique player personnel aspects of college football—the walk-on, as we currently know it—could be eliminated, and before we know it. As widely publicized, the potential roster limitation of 105 players for FBS teams would likely lead to the eventual elimination of walk-ons. Even if exceptions could be made for current walk-ons, as suggested by a recent proposal to “grandfather in” players who would have been or had already been cut due to the roster limits, it would still seem that walk-on programs in major-college football will soon be a thing of the past. For Georgia football, the eventual elimination of walk-ons would mean, at least to some of us traditionalists of the sport, the closure of what has become one of the program’s great traditions. It’s not far-reaching—although Nebraska, Ohio State, or Wisconsin may disagree—to declare that Georgia has arguably the greatest walk-on tradition in all of college football. Of course, the Bulldogs’ walk-on legacy is highlighted by the extraordinary, one-of-a-kind story of Stetson Bennett, who walked on at Georgia in 2017 before going on to remarkably lead the team to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. A teammate of Bennett’s, All-American placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship was also included in the NCAA.com’s “17 of the best walk-ons in college football history.” Even more recently, walk-on defensive back and fan favorite Dan Jackson just capped his collegiate career by getting selected by the Detroit Lions in the latest NFL draft. Yet, Georgia has a long-standing walk-on tradition (including all who walked on at UGA, whether they eventually received a scholarship or not), which began long before Kirby Smart became the Bulldogs’ head coach. In fact, one could say the legacy of Georgia’s walk-on tradition began a half-century ago with the program’s acclaimed “Junkyard Dogs” defense.

Some notable walk-ons in Georgia football history (beginning clockwise from bottom-left): Richard Tardits, Cory Phillips, list of the 1980 upperclass walk-ons, including Pat Douglas and Mitch Frix, Aaron Davis, Rodrigo Blankenship, Nate Taylor, Dan Jackson, and Verron Haynes. Stetson Bennett center.

As Georgia prepared to open its 1975 season, defensive coordinator Erk Russell declared that his inexperienced, small-sized defense—a unit expected to fare even worse than the Bulldogs’ dreadful defense from the season before—consisted of merely "three walk-ons, four [former] quarterbacks, and three [former] running backs" as starters. The three former walk-ons—linebacker Rusty Russell (son of Erk), linebacker Jim Griffith, and strong safety Chip Miller, or three of the first handful of players at Georgia to arrive as walk-ons and eventually earn scholarships—were instrumental in the success of the Bulldogs’ celebrated bend-but-don’t-break defensive unit from 50 years ago. In 1979, linebacker Nate Taylor out of Tifton, Ga., walked on after only the College of the Canyons—a small JUCO in California—had recruited him, followed by a failed tryout at Vanderbilt. Nevertheless, after impressing coaches in a reserve role at Clemson, Taylor was granted a scholarship. The following game against South Carolina, he made 18 tackles off the bench, and was starting the next contest. By the end of the year, Taylor, nicknamed the “Tifton Termite,” was considered by head coach Vince Dooley as “the biggest surprise of my coaching career.” In 1980, Georgia’s walk-ons included cornerback Pat Douglas and center Mitch Frix. Douglas would eventually transfer and star at Georgia Southern. His son, Brendan, was a running back for the Bulldogs from 2013 to 2016. Frix would eventually be an exceptional snapper for Georgia’s 1981 and 1982 SEC championship teams. His sons, Ty (2009-2012) and Trent (2015-2017), were also standout snappers for the Bulldogs. Five years after three walk-ons served as regulars for the Junkyard Dogs, the same was true for Georgia’s 1980 national championship defense. Former walk-on defenders Robert Miles, Dale Williams, and Mike Fisher all started multiple games during the Bulldogs’ title run. Before walking on at Georgia, Williams, a cornerback, had been a significant contributor for The Citadel for a season. On the other hand, Fisher, also a cornerback, had hardly played in one season at Furman. That decade, Richard Tardits, a native of France, walked on at Georgia without even knowing the basic rules of the sport. Only a few years later, the “Biarritz Blitz” became the Bulldogs’ first former walk-on (non-kicker) to earn all-conference honors while establishing a then-school-record 29 career sacks. Because of a rash of injuries occurring late in the fall camp of 1986, 5-foot-11, 230-pound Chris Andros, a junior walk-on from Albany, Ga., was suddenly thrust into the Bulldogs’ starting defensive guard spot for the season opener against Duke. According to school records, Andros’ starting role versus the Blue Devils would be his lone appearance as a member of the Georgia varsity. In 1987, walk-on Jim Hickey was considered the team’s top reserve defensive tackle despite having barely played high school football while standing at only 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds. Years later in 2011, walk-on Candler Cook followed a similar path when he saw playing time at defensive end for the Bulldogs after hardly playing in high school as a 145-pound fourth-stringer. Over the years, a number of UGA standout athletes in other sports have walked on the football team—most notably, Joey Alfonso. Alfonso was a 139-pound walk-on receiver who saw live game action in 1988 before he served as the starting second baseman on Georgia’s 1990 national championship baseball team. In 1989, another wide receiver, Kevin Maxwell, a former walk-on who had played high school football in Japan, was on the receiving end of a 93-yard touchdown in Georgia’s win at Vanderbilt. The play stood as (tied for) the school record for longest passing touchdown for nearly a quarter-century. Current staffer Will Muschamp was a walk-on defensive back for the Bulldogs 30 years before serving as co-defensive coordinator of the 2022 national title team. As a senior in 1994, Muschamp served as the team’s starting strong safety, was elected to one of the team’s two permanent defensive captain spots, and, fittingly, was the recipient of the team’s Mike Castronis Award for the man who “never, never, never gave up the fight.”

13 of the Top Walk-Ons in UGA History* *Based on on-field production and listed in chronological order of when they walked on at Georgia. WALK-ON HOMETOWN LETTERED UGA NOTE Rusty Russell, DL/LB Athens, Ga. (via Florida St.) 1973-1975 Started at three different positions in three seasons. Jim Griffith, LB Buchanan, Ga. 1975-1977 100+ tackles in each of three seasons. Nate Taylor, LB Tifton, Ga. 1979-1982 390 career tackles ranks 5th in school history. Richard Tardits, DE Biarritz, France 1985-1988 One-time career sack leader...First-team All-SEC. Verron Haynes, RB Bronx, N.Y. (via W. Kentucky) 1999-2001 Team's leading rusher in 2001, including 653 yards in final four games. Cory Phillips, QB Hartwell, Ga. 1999-2002 Two 400-yard passing games in five career starts. Billy Bennett, PK Athens, Ga. 2000-2003 409 career points was once an SEC record...Two-time All-SEC. J.T. Wall, FB Milledgeville, Ga. (via SW Baptist) 2001-2002 Scored 5 touchdowns as a senior...7th round draft pick. Brandon Coutu, PK Lawrenceville, Ga. 2004-2007 273 career points...First-team All-SEC before receiving scholarship. Aaron Davis, CB Locust Grove, Ga. 2014-2017 4-year starter...184 career tackles, incl. 12 for loss, 5 interceptions. Rodrigo Blankenship, PK Marietta, Ga. 2016-2019 440 career points currently rank 3rd in SEC history. Stetson Bennett, QB Blackshear, Ga. 2019-2022 2x nat'l champion QB, 4th in 2022 Heisman voting, 4th round pick. Dan Jackson, DB Gainesville, Ga. 2021-2024 140 career tackles, 4 interceptions...7th round pick.