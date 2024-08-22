Braxton Kyle didn't know what to do once the ball found his hands.

The North Gwinnett defensive tackle hauled in an interception in the team's season opener against McEachern. Kyle estimated that's the first time he's had the ball in his hands since the eighth grade. After the initial shock, Kyle rumbled down the field and eventually went down inside the 10-yard line.

That play showed off Kyle's skillset. It also illustrated why Georgia is working to flip the Rutgers commit.