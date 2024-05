James Coley loves Italian food.

So too does Travis Smith Jr., one of Coley's top receiver targets for Georgia. When the two talk over the phone, it's often while one or the other consumes some pizza or pasta.

That's just one example of the strong bond Coley and Smith are forming as the Bulldogs prioritize the 2025 Rivals250 receiver from Westlake.

"This step we’re taking with the relationship is great," Smith said.