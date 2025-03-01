The improbable journey of Xavier Truss is not over

INDIANAPOLIS – There probably weren’t a lot of Georgia football fans who predicted Xavier Truss would play a starting role on Georgia’s offensive line, much less standing at a podium at the NFL Combine when he first signed with the Bulldogs five years ago.

After all, as a former three-star player who many considered a project from Rhode Island, what were the chances?

It’s a good thing Truss – who started 28 games for the Bulldogs - wasn’t paying attention.

“Absolutely,” said Truss, who smiled throughout his interview session with the media Saturday morning at the Indiana Convention Center.

“Did I think it would take six years at that time? Maybe not. But know, I’m here now, and the work is not done,” Truss said. “This is only a part of the step to a much bigger goal and I'm excited to see how my teammates are going to do this week.”

Truss and his former Bulldog offensive line teammates will have the chance to showcase their skills on Sunday during the offensive linemen's drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the meantime, it’s all about meeting with teams for the 6-foot-7 Truss, projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

“A lot of the teams that I've talked to, you know, I've made it a point to note that I am a swing player. I can play tackle and guard,” Truss said. “They ask me how comfortable I am going back and forth, and I just say I love it. As long as I'm on the field, I am having fun.”

However, don’t let Truss’ smile fool you.

“I like to pride myself on athleticism, speed, but also, my nasty streak,” Truss said. “I try to play with physicality. We like to play to a standard at UGA. It's important to uphold that standard.”

Truss feels he’s in the best shape of his life.

“I’ve just honestly lived in the weight room and on the field. I've tried to take that the past three years, just getting in the weight room as much as I can, focusing on my nutrition, hydration, doing a lot of field work,” Truss said. “Since I left Georgia, I've been training with Pete Bommarito down in Miami. He does a lot of speed work and drills, and it's been nothing but a pleasure getting to work with him. But, again, just taking care of my body, making sure I'm stretching, doing the right thing to optimize my ability.”

All that work is why Truss is here, enjoying one final go-around with former teammates Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, and Dylan Fairchild, who are also at the Combine.

“That’s unique. For sure,” said Truss. “When you put in so much work over the years with these guys, and you're all working towards a common goal. We have our team goals, but everybody has the goal of ending up where we are here, where we have the opportunity to be and speak to you guys here.”

Truss said the four were able to gather in Indianapolis to reflect on their time together in Athens.

“We just took a minute to kind of pray and get together and embrace the moment,” Truss said. “It was a pretty special thing.”

He won’t be forgetting them anytime soon.

“They've seen me improve. I've seen them improve. We put the work in together,” Truss said. “We've faced the same adversity over the years together. These are the guys I want in the trenches with me. These are the guys I want packing my parachute. I trust them with my life. You have to. Playing O-line it's a unit. You all have to be on the same page.”