It's Monday and UGASports managing editor Anthony Dasher is answering your Georgia Bulldogs questions. Go ahead and drop one into this thread.

LINK

Here are a few already asked and answered.

Question: "Can UGA make the playoffs this season if the worst happens at quarterback?"

Dash: I don’t see it happening if Jake Fromm goes down.

Question: "Average points per game for the offense and defense?"

Dash: I think you’ll see Georgia average 43 points on offense and give up an average of 18 points on defense.

Question: "Will Georgia beat Alabama this year?"

Dash: LINK