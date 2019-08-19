News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 15:20:56 -0500') }} football Edit

The Georgia Bulldog mailbag

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

It's Monday and UGASports managing editor Anthony Dasher is answering your Georgia Bulldogs questions. Go ahead and drop one into this thread.

LINK

Here are a few already asked and answered.

Question: "Can UGA make the playoffs this season if the worst happens at quarterback?"
Dash: I don’t see it happening if Jake Fromm goes down.

Question: "Average points per game for the offense and defense?"
Dash: I think you’ll see Georgia average 43 points on offense and give up an average of 18 points on defense.

Question: "Will Georgia beat Alabama this year?"
Dash: LINK

Not a member? Join now and get 25% off the regular annual subscription price AND $75 in Free gear. 

Xjru9lr36u82mhvhvoiz
Get in on this deal before it runs out.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}