UGASports - The emergence of Owen Condon

For Owen Condon, the proverbial light bulb began to shine during a second-round game in the Oklahoma class 5A state playoffs during his junior season.

Condon had already put forward a great season as a left tackle for Bishop McGuinness in Oklahoma City, mauling opponents on a weekly basis. But his high school head coach, Justin Jones, said it was this particular playoff game against Tahlequah that he knew for sure that Condon was going to be an exceptional player at the next level if given the opportunity.

This particular game film says everything you need to know.

On one play, Condon pancaked two defenders within maybe a second of one another. On a goal-line run for a touchdown, Condon flattened the edge defender. In this game, Condon executed the scheme to near perfection.

“We knew he was going to have to have a big night against the team we were playing,” said Jones, who has since become the head coach at Norman North. “He understood the game-plan, understood where defenders were going to be. I’m just telling you that tape -- watching that, it was artwork or poetry in motion. However you want to say it. You just saw that tape and you said, ‘OK, this kid is special and he’s going to do some special things.’”

During his recruitment, which took off as a junior, Condon attracted the attention of Oklahoma native Sam Pittman, then the UGA offensive line coach. After his junior season, Condon committed to the Bulldogs on Jan. 10, 2017. The big 6-foot-7 and 315-pound lineman developed a solid connection with Pittman, who clearly saw Condon’s talent long before the home-state Oklahoma Sooners, which slow-played his recruitment.

But since that junior season, it has been tough for Condon health wise. After two games into his senior season, Condon required meniscus surgery. After a redshirt year, Condon dealt with a high ankle sprain during last year’s fall camp. Once he was healthy, he worked behind both Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson at tackle before suffering a torn labrum.

Condon was forced to undergo surgery last November, which kept him out of practice at the end of the season.

“I had to work doing rehab this spring to get that right,” Condon said. “I’m back healthy and I feel like I’m playing pretty well right now.”

Needing to replace both Thomas and Wilson up front, Condon has received a lot of first-team reps at right tackle since fall camp began in mid-August. Condon is competing for the starting spot along with Warren McClendon and Tate Ratledge.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that Condon has played well throughout the preseason.

“Owen hasn’t been healthy since he’s been here,” Smart said. “He’s been a pleasant surprise in terms of competitiveness, intelligence, toughness. We’d like for him to play with a little more power and be able to move people.”

While he hasn’t won the starting job, Jones noted that Condon was never going to let injuries slow down his end goal.

“The thing about Owen is he’s a mentally tough human being,” Jones said. “Injuries, things like that, aren’t going to sidetrack him. He understands the end goal he’s trying to achieve. He’s a highly motivated person.”