The DawgVent’s favorite players of the Kirby Smart era: No. 6
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.
With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.
6. D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift left Pennsylvania to compete with two of the best running backs in SEC history. Even so, he was too talented to keep on the sideline. Swift quickly become one of the most prolific offensive play-makers on Kirby Smart's offense. It is difficult to select one iconic play, because he's a unique blend of speed, agility, and power on many plays. We selected a play from his freshman season that displayed his sheer will to fight off tacklers.
Iconic play: carrying a pile vs. Tennessee
This play highlights Swift's devastating cut, quick feet, and sheer power as a runner. He is an aggressive running back who always tries to exert himself for a big gain. Swift is a weapon for Georgia as a runner and as a receiver. He already has added his name to the pantheon of great UGA running backs. He has the potential to be even more special behind a star-studded offensive line in 2019.