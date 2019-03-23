Ticker
The DawgVent’s favorite players of the Kirby Smart era: No. 6

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Staff

We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.

With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.

6. D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift left Pennsylvania to compete with two of the best running backs in SEC history. Even so, he was too talented to keep on the sideline. Swift quickly become one of the most prolific offensive play-makers on Kirby Smart's offense. It is difficult to select one iconic play, because he's a unique blend of speed, agility, and power on many plays. We selected a play from his freshman season that displayed his sheer will to fight off tacklers.

Iconic play: carrying a pile vs. Tennessee

Fdp7zveeotcjw4kji0ih
D'Andre Swift carries four players for a long gain.

This play highlights Swift's devastating cut, quick feet, and sheer power as a runner. He is an aggressive running back who always tries to exert himself for a big gain. Swift is a weapon for Georgia as a runner and as a receiver. He already has added his name to the pantheon of great UGA running backs. He has the potential to be even more special behind a star-studded offensive line in 2019.

Other notable plays:

M4wxjtxkhr8jgypdlw3x
This juke was one of the top UGA highlights of 2018.
Gqpm6s9pdk6amrrsvfyt
Swift scampers all over the field for a big game vs. Auburn.
Guzcndtlyaikewpx9ixs
Swift bounces to the outside for a big gain.
Exqqas55fhfelih6rbdd
Swift somehow stays on his feet and gets a first down.
Wjzmjvk2hky4ft3xcrbx
Georgia goes ahead 14-0 after this Swift touchdown.
Tnncka17xhcnfmtl6kzw
Swift makes three cuts on this run play.
Pdvqc18m2j3nlcspdhcc
Catching out of the backfield is a valuable asset for D'Andre Swift
Fq8sedsjctmcyd0indvg
Swift waits for his lane and quickly cuts to the endzone.
Bvqf1qu3wyn6h1cqvjwe
Swift evades five tackles to get the Georgia score.
Knwtfgqjrgonux5cmhei
Swift cuts back to score against Tennessee.
Kqtc1sxlrnzcavmhuzi9
D'Andre Swift's father is a human highlight in his own right.
{{ article.author_name }}